Habitat for Humanity is renovating Findlay home instead of building new.

Habitat for Humanity is known for quickly building houses from foundation up for families in need of a home.

Now, the Hancock County branch is trying something new.

The Habitat for Humanity of Findlay-Hancock County hopes to have a home in the 200 block of Ash Avenue move in ready by October 29th.

And, it is the first home that this branch has bought and renovated instead of building a completely new structure.

The three bedroom, one bath home was a vacant foreclosure that Habitat for Humanity purchased last December.

Once renovations are complete, it will have cost about $20,000 less than a new build.

Along with the savings, Wendy McCormick, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County says the idea is also to improve existing neighborhoods as well.

"This is obviously a little bit less expensive than building a new home from the ground up, as well as it revitalizes the community where a blighted structure has been standing." said McCormick.

Tevin Phoenix will be handed the keys to the home in one month.

He says the organization is a life changer.

"A lot is going through my mind. It's really a big help. They do a lot for the community and they just proved it again." said Phoenix.

The goal is to eventually save enough on with renovations to bring the yearly project count from 2 to 3.

"We hope, again, to serve as many families as possible. We're building two new homes a year, and we hope to do at least one rehab." said McCormick.

An open house will be held at the Ash Avenue home from 9 -10 am to help recruit volunteers.

The home will be dedicated on October 29th.

