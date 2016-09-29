Big Board Friday preview: Week 6

High school teams are passing the halfway point in the 2016 football season, and now their eyes are squarely set on a potential playoff spot in week 6 of Big Board Friday.

One loss Napoleon (4-1) will travel to Holland to take on undefeated Springfield (5-0) in game that features a high-powered offense against a stingy defense.

Springfield has cruised through the first five weeks of the season, including a 57-8 victory over Southview last week.

The Blue Devils have won their games by an average margin of 38 points and putting up an average of more than 50 points on the scoreboard.

To fill the void of star running back Bryant Koback, who suffered a broken leg last in week’s game against the Cougars, quarterback A.J. Gucciardo put up his strongest performance of the season.

Gucciardo completed 14 of his 18 passes for 368 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Lamar Witcher and junior LaKieth Jackson accounted for more than half of those yards and four combined touchdowns.

Napoleon comes into this game following another strong defensive performance against Northview, coming up with a 21-3 victory.

Napoleon’s defense has been stout all season, allowing just 10 points per game. The most points the Wildcats allowed this season was 27 in their second week loss against Liberty-Center.

Napoleon and Springfield kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday night at Springfield High School.

Another game featuring a one-loss team taking on an undefeated team pits St. John’s Jesuit (4-1) against Findlay (5-0).

St. John’s thrashed rival St. Francis 44-14 last week, in their first full game since star running back Peter McIntyre broke his leg.

In their three wins thus far (the Titan’s first win was a forfeit against Lake), St. John’s defense allowed a total of 30 points, including one shutout.

However, the Titans’ suffered a 38-29 defeat in week 3 against Fremont-Ross. This loss exposed holes in their defense that Findlay’s high caliber offense will hope to exploit.

Findlay has been one of the dark horses of the 2016 season, but they're performance on the field halfway through the season demands respect. And the Trojans have earned respect on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, Findlay is averaging 44 points per game, while only allowing 11 points per game on defense.

Each of the Trojan's five wins has ended in a blowout, with the closest margin being 25 points last week against Clay.

Findlay and St. John’s kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday night at St. John’s Jesuit High School.

Meanwhile in southeast Michigan, Bedford (4-1) looks to start the second part of their season with a win against Monroe (3-2).

Bedford is coming off a 41-7 performance against Skyline.

The Kicking Mules have played in two closed games sandwiched between three blowouts.

In those three blowouts against St. Francis, Fenton, and Skyline, Bedford averaged a 26 point margin of victory.

Bedford’s two close games, a win against Ann Arbor Pioneer and a loss against Saline, were both decided by less than a field goal.

The Kicking Mules are hoping those close games will help them in future games as the season winds down.

Monroe is coming into match-up after escaping A.A. Pioneer 16-13.

The Trojans have had roller coaster first half of the season.

In their first game, Monroe was blown out 42-13 by Churchill. Then the Trojans put together two straight wins over Ypsilanti and Huron to get their season rolling.

However in week 3, Skyline defeated the Trojans 35-22 to give Monroe their second loss.

With a trip to undefeated Saline next week, Monroe will likely need a win over Bedford to prevent the season from getting away from them.

Monroe and Bedford kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday night at Bedford High School.

Other notable Week 6 games include:

Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne

Northview at Bowling Green

Calvert at Fremont-St. Joseph's

Perkins at Port Clinton

Maumee at Southview

St. Francis vs. Lima Senior (at Glass Bowl)

Fremont Ross at Central Catholic

Scott at Woodward

Liberty-Center at Delta

Swanton at Evergreen

Whitmer at Clay

Rossford at Genoa

Eastwood at Woodmore

Northwood at Gibsonburg

