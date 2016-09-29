Father, son accused of holding 13-year-old captive indicted on rape charges

The men accused of holding a 13-year-old girl against her will are facing new charges.

Timothy and Esten Ciboro have been indicted on rape charges. Timothy is facing five counts of rape, and Esten is facing three counts.

The father and son are accused of locking Timothy's step-daughter in their basement.

According to court documents, the men are accused of raping the girl several times between January 2012 and May 2016. Timothy is also accused of raping her sibling, a child under the age of 10.

The two men said they wanted to represent themselves in a court hearing last week.

Prosecutor Frank Spryszac says the Ciboros representing themselves will change how the trial plays out. Despite this, he says it is still a tricky case for him to present in front of a jury.

"We took the steps to have them interviewed by the Toledo Police Department, examined by physicians, and that's how we reached the charging decision," said Spryszac.

Although there are new charges, Spryszak says at this time it doesn't look like the trial date with be affected.

He says he warned the Ciboros about these new charges, and they apparently told him they still wanted to move forward.

The two remain behind bars.

They will be arraigned on Oct. 6; that's where Spryszak says the Ciboros are expected to make their desire to represent themselves official again. They have to do it again because of the new charges.

"I'm not saying they're not necessarily going to present well in front of a jury, but we want to make sure that it doesn't - we're not giving off the appearance that we're taking advantage of the situation," said Spryszak. "At the same time, we need to be careful in everything that we do to preserve the record for public purposes in the event that we obtain convictions."

Their trial date is set for Oct. 31.

WTOL reached out to the Lucas County Jail to see if either Timothy or Esten Ciboro had anything they wanted to say. We're told they declined our request.

