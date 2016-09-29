Sen. Sherrod Brown says ITT Tech ripped off students; works to help veterans affected

There is more fallout from the sudden closure of all ITT Tech campuses, including the one in Springfield Township.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says one category of students is being victimized again. Brown said he wants to help veterans who attended ITT Tech but Republican leadership is blocking it.

ITT Technical Institute closed its schools all over the country on September 6. ITT officials said it was because of government sanctions placed on them but Senator Brown said they were ripping students off.

2014 statistics from the Community College Review showed that there were 200 students taking classes, and paying for them, at the Springfield Township school. They had received emails not long before, saying they were being looked into over their accreditation.

Senator Brown said students with federal loans could have their loans forgiven, but said veterans who went to ITT Tech have no way to restore their G.I. bill benefits.

Brown wanted the Senate to pass the Department of Veterans Affairs Education Relief and Restoration Act but said lawmakers went home.

Senator McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, objected yesterday saying it cost too much. And to me, we find a way to do it, not just saying ‘it cost too much, sorry’ to the veterans. So in a nutshell the non-veterans are treated better under this, those students, than the students who are veterans," said Brown.

Senator Brown said he plans to bring back the legislation to help the veterans after the November election.

