Surveillance photos show woman robbing Allen Co. bank

Surveillance photos show woman robbing Allen Co. bank

Source: Allen County Sheriff's Office Source: Allen County Sheriff's Office
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Allen County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman accused of robbing a bank. 

The woman was caught on surveillance cameras robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Harding Highway Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to call the Allen County Sheriff's office at 419-227-3535.

