Man injured after being shot at Liberty Park

A man checked himself into the hospital after being shot Thursday at Liberty Park in West Toledo.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 1:45 P.M. in the 3600 block of Drexel Drive.

About 15 minutes later, the man took himself to the hospital for treatment.

Toledo police are investigating the shooting.

