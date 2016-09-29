Ohio State Highway Patrol arrests 157 drug offenders in multi-state partnership

The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined in the 6-State Trooper Project focusing on marijuana and criminal patrol enforcement.

The operation happened between September 22 until September 25.

Patrol officers made 32 felony drug arrests and 125 misdemeanor marijuana arrests

Along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the state polices of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also participated in the multi-state partnership.

"The work we do with our surrounding states shows dedication to ending the drug epidemic all across the country," said Patrol superintendent Colonel Paul Pride. "We will continue to join our partners in this region to tackle these issues and make our streets and communities safer."

The partnership aimed to combine and coordinate law enforcement in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and intelligence sharing.

