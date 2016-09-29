Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for shooting two people

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo man will now do time for shooting two people in December 2015.

Lamarr Moore is accused of shooting Asia Gray and Larry Chears in the head on Nebraska Avenue on Dec. 17.

Both survived the shooting, but Chears can no longer smell or taste, because the bullet remains lodged in his head.

Moore took an Alford plea and pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder and one count of felonious assault, instead of the two counts he was facing.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 16 years for those charges, plus two more years for gun-related charges. The sentences will run concurrently, so he'll serve 17 years total.

Moore maintains that he acted in self defense and begged the judge to give him a lenient sentence, because he has a 5-month-old son at home.

Before his sentencing, Gray, one of the victims in the shooting, told the judge she is not a hateful person, but finds it hard to show mercy for a man who won't admit to the crime.

