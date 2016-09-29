Two dogs die, one revived in suspicious south Toledo fire

Toledo firefighters are battling a suspicious house fire near Broadway and Bartley in south Toledo Thursday morning.

No one was home at the time, but three dogs were inside.

Two of the dogs died of smoke inhalation, while a third was revived at the scene.

A neighbor, trying to see if anyone was inside, cut his arm while breaking out windows.

Toledo police detectives are at the home investigating the case of the fire.

