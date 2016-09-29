Myles' Pizza Pub reopens for final days

After closing for a day due to a flooding of orders, Myles' Pizza Pub is reopening for their last few days. But not without preparation.

According to Myles' Facebook page, doors open at 11 a.m. Thursday. All orders must be made in person and pizzas will be made immediately after the order is placed. All customers are limited to one pizza. Tomato, pizza and garlic bread orders can not be made until Friday.

Myles' Pizza asks that customers keep their orders simple. Half-baked pizza orders are available to save time... which was a necessary decision considering the length of the line by 1:30 p.m.

