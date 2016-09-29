UT Police arrest man believed to be committing campus crimes since 1991

A south Toledo man was arrested late Wednesday for trespassing at the University of Toledo.

Raymond King Jr., 57, appeared in court Thursday morning, charges with two counts of criminal trespassing.

According to UT police, King was found walking in one of the parking lots on campus Wednesday night when he’s been told not to come onto the campus grounds.

Then, King had an outstanding charge of trespassing from earlier this month when police say he was found inside the Center for Performing Arts.

The judge sentenced him to 30 days of work release and to have a mental health assessment.

"Anytime we can take anyone off campus who is preying on students that is a good thing," said UT Police Chief Jeff Newton.

If he violates those terms, King will get a ten-day jail sentence.

UT Police say they have been dealing with King committing crimes on campus since 1991.

