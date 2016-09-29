It's National Coffee Day! Find out where you can get a free cup - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

It's National Coffee Day! Find out where you can get a free cup of Joe

Rejoice coffee lovers! It's National Coffee Day! 

Here's a list of #NationalCoffeeDay freebies and deals: (Note: All deals are subject to participating locations)

  • Starbucks: Will giveaway free coffee trees to farmers in need for each cup of Mexico Chiapas coffee sold at participating Starbucks on National Coffee Day. 
  • Biggby: Free Modifiers All Day on National Coffee Day 9/29
  • Tim Horton’s: Use the hashtag #TimsCoffeeDay to enter a chance to win a free coffee on 9/29 
  • McDonald's: Will donate all McCafé coffee proceeds to Covenant House on 9/29
  • Dunkin' Donuts: Coffee-fans can purchase a 66-cent medium hot coffee to commemorate Dunkin' Donuts' 66th anniversary. 
  • Krispy Kreme:  Free small coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut will be available on Sept. 29 at participating locations in the U.S. 
  • Keurig.com: Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 2, Keurig will offer deals on several coffee drinks. Customers will get 20% off Green Mountain Coffee K-Cup pods and 15% off other beverages like Green Mountain Coffee and the Original Donut Shop with the code GREENSAVINGS at checkout. 
  • Einstein Bros Bagels: Free Medium Brewed Coffee with Purchase 9/29 
  • Caribou Coffee: Will donate a free cup of coffee to caregivers at health facilities and hospitals across the country, when people purchases a cup of Amy's Blend coffee on National Coffee Day. Amy's Blend Coffee and merchandise sales support CancerCare.
  • Bruegger's Bagels: If you snap a selfie with a Bruegger’s coffee cup and post the photo on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook by Sept. 29, you will be entered to win one of five Bruegger’s Bottomless Mugs, which retail at over $185, according to Bruegger's.
  • Pilot Flying J: Get one free small cup of Pilot coffee, tea or cappuccino using an online coupon available at Pilot Flying J’s Facebook page. The offer is available for customers in the U.S. and Canada from 12:01 a.m.-11:59 p.m. EST on Sept. 29, 2016.  
  • Gloria Jean's Coffee: Will be giving free 8 oz. White Chocolate Caramel Cookie Chillers on Thursday, September 29 to all guests who visit between 2-5 p.m. Too sweet for you? You can choose a free small cup of Gloria Jean’s fresh brewed coffee instead.
  • Car2go: Free coffee when members show their Car2go app or member card to participating coffee shop locations. You can find the list here. Deal is available for users in Columbus, Ohio, San Diego, Calif., New York City, Portland, Oregon, Seattle, Wash., and  Austin, Texas.
  • Atlas Coffee Club: First bag of coffee is free when people sign up for a monthly subscription to Atlas Coffee Club, a travel themed coffee subscription. Use the discount code: coffeetravels2016. 
  • Cumberland Farms:  Get a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee in any size at Cumberland Farms with a coupon. Customers can text the word FREECOFFEE to 64827 to receive a mobile coupon for their free cup on National Coffee Day.

