Police arrest Toledo man accused of stabbing someone in the neck

Roderick Ferguson Sr. (Source: Toledo Police) Roderick Ferguson Sr. (Source: Toledo Police)
A Toledo man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he stabbed a man in the neck. 

Roderick Ferguson Sr., 41, has been booked in the Lucas County Jail on a single count of felonious assault. Toledo police say Ferguson stabbed Efrem Simmons in the left side of the neck with a sharp object. Simmons was treated at a local hospital. 

It’s unknown if the two knew each other and what led up to the attack. 

Ferguson is slated to be arraigned before a judge in Toledo Municipal Court Thursday. 

