Man accused of killing Chelsea Bruck back in court

Daniel Clay, who was arrested and charged earlier this month for the murder of Chelsea Bruck, was in the courtroom Wednesday for a probable cause hearing.

Judge Jack Vitale says a lot of new technical evidence has been added to the case, and wants to give both the defense and prosecution the proper time to review it.

WTOL spoke with Daniel Clay’s attorney, Russell Smith, who says his office has received more than 2,500 pages of printed material for the case.

“Recently, we've received a lot of materials that were just forwarded to us consisting of again, additional reports, DVD's, videos, those types of things,” said Smith.

Due to the new evidence, Clay won't be back in court until November for another probable cause hearing, as his attorney prepares the case.

