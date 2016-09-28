Drivers should watch out for bike lane changes in Monclova

Drivers who drive down Monclova Road should get ready to see more signs in the upcoming weeks.

The ‘Share the road’ sign on Monclova Road, just west of St. Lukes Hospital will soon be changed to ‘Bicycles may use full lane.’

The difference between the two signs is the reserved stretches of road that have an area on the right shoulder for cyclists to use. The new signage will alert drivers that when those cyclists are in the middle of the road, they’re in the right place.

“There’s approximately 8,000 vehicles a day on this section, and when you have nice weather days quite a few cyclists use the road. Pedestrians and joggers that are trying to get back and forth between the neighborhoods and St. Lukes in the city of Maumee,” said Ron Myers, Traffic Operations Engineer for Lucas County.

The new signage literally means that cyclists can use the entire lane.

Officials say it’s something that will become more and more common throughout Ohio.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.