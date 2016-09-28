Volleyball player committed to MSU considered one of the top defenders in the nation

Jamye Cox first stepped on the volleyball court when she was just 6-years-old. Now she’s a senior at St. Ursula Academy, has committed to Michigan State and is considered one of the top defenders in the nation.

Unlike the last three years with the Arrows, she says this season’s focus is different.

“In the past it’s been more about volleyball, volleyball, volleyball. And you kind of start realizing there’s more to the game than just volleyball. And in order to win a state championship or get as far as we can get, we have to have a team chemistry. So I’m focusing on that this year," said Cox.

So far this season, St. Ursula is 14 and One, and Cox is an integral part of the Arrows’ defense. She's averaging seven digs per set, has over 1,400 in her career, and serving 21 aces so far this season.

She says it's not just her physical ability that sets her apart.

“So many things set her apart. Her intensity, her will to win, her desire. She teaches these kids something new every day. She teaches us something new every day, and we hope we can teach her something new every day as well," said Sydney Antonio, first-year St. Ursula head coach.

“On the court there’s not a second where I’m not trying to help somebody. And there’s not a second on the court where I’m not trying to score for our team. I can’t really score on my own, so I tell my hitters where to put the ball, where to do this, where to do that. So it’s not so much just about your talent, it’s all about what you can bring on the court," said Cox.

After coming up shy of the state tournament last year, Cox along with Coach Antonio agree this is the year to win.

“Yes it is, I can feel it, this is the year," said Cox.

“I think this is the year because we’re all on the same page, and I hold them to a high standard. They know that the second they walk in the door every day. They’re working to get better and they’re working really hard," said Antonio.

