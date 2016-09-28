Bill introduced to regulate daily fantasy sports in Ohio

WTOL 11 told you in a special report earlier this year, the controversy over whether daily fantasy sports is legal in Ohio would be a hot topic in the legislature.

Now, a bill has been introduced to regulate the online games.

Republican State Senator Bill Coley of Liberty Township's bill states that free games and games where 100 percent of entry fees go back to the players are legal. Games where entry fees stay with the operator, are not. Games would also be regulated by the Casino Control Commission.

"All my law does is make it clear. We want to protect Ohio consumers and make sure that the players know, the money that they spend on entry fees comes back to all the other players in the form of prizes," Senator Coley said.

A spokesman from two of the most popular Daily Fantasy Sports sites, Fan Duel and Draft Kings, Marc La Vorgna, says those entry fees go right back to operating the site, and Senator Coley's bill will effectively shut them down in Ohio.

"You'd have hundreds of thousands of people in Ohio not able to play games they have come to love, and the popularity only continues to grow," La Vorgna said. "People want to be able to play the games they love and they should be able to do so with some basic rules around how the companies operate."

The websites say their games are legal, because they require skill.

A memo issued by Attorney General Mike DeWine, said his office couldn't come to a conclusion on whether the games violate Ohio's Consumer Sales Practices Act and recommended the General Assembly look into it.

Meanwhile, Representative Robert McColley of Napoleon is going to introduce a bill similar to laws passed recently in eight other states declaring the games legal with some consumer protections.

