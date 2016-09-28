Washington Local Schools hiring for various substitute positions

Washington Local Schools held a job fair Wednesday, at its administration building on Lincolnshire.

The district is hiring for various substitute positions, including teachers and bus drivers.

“There’s a national trend where we've seen a decline in substitute teachers and so we are really trying to up our recruiting efforts and getting folks in the door here at Washington local. Another area would be classroom aids and safety aids,” said Rachel Novak, Human Resources Director.

For more information about the open house, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.