Police find 73 marijuana plants while executing search on Hancock County home

Hancock County Metrich Drug Enforcement Unit, along with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Emergency Response team found 73 marijuana plants while executing a search warrant at a home.

It happened Wednesday, around 5 a.m. at 4277 County Road lot 12.

The home belongs to 37-year-old Heidi Gonzalez, and 43-year-old Matthew Harpe.

Officers found the plants in various stages of growth, along with prescription narcotics, drug paraphernalia, hypodermic needles, and criminal tools.

Pending laboratory results, police say charges including illegal cultivation of marijuana are expected to be brought upon the owners.

