Panel votes to temporarily suspend Sandusky County Sheriff from office

Embattled Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer has been temporarily suspended from his elected office by a three-judge panel.

The panel has given Overmyer 14 days to challenge the decision.

Kyle Overmyer was indicted last month on dozens of charges including stealing county funds and tampering with records.

If he loses the appeal, Overmyer will officially be suspended, but will remain as the title of sheriff and collect his salary.

His trial is set to began in March.

Overmyer is out on bond now, but he cannot have any contact with any current members of the department.

