Chief financial officer of LMHA receives 20 under 40 award

The Chief Financial Officer for the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority, Ebonie Jackson, received the 20 Under 40 Leadership Recognition Award at the 21st annual awards ceremony.
Jackson was one of 28 CPAs under the age of 35 that was chosen by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).
She has been involved with the AICPA Insurance Trust overseeing committee, the governing body of the AICPA, and other committees in the organization.
Jackson has served on other local committees, including:
Since 1996, the 20 Under 40 program has awarded individuals in the Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan areas under the age of 40 who have made an impact in both the community and their own careers.
420 community leaders have been awarded since the creation of the program.
Click here to view a list of the other recipients of the award.
