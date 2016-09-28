Man killed in deadly north Toledo shooting identified

Toledo police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Toledo.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on the 500 block of Austin Street near Mulberry. Police arrived to the scene to find Ronald Goodlow, 31, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Goodlow was then transported to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators recovered more than a dozen shell casings at the scene.

Detectives are not saying if the shooting was a drive-by, but say there was another crime scene just a block away that they believe is linked to the shooting.

Police have not gotten a lot of cooperation from those who live on Austin Street or from the family of the victim.

“This many officers out here there were several family members who came down and the officers were protecting the scene to make sure there are no other issues here at the scene. Anytime someone is killed or someone dies it’s a very emotional scene,” said Lt. Jeff Thieman.

This is the 23rd homicide in Toledo in 2016. The city is just shy of the 24 homicides that Toledo police investigated last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

