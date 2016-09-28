Hancock County Sheriff's Office awarded $35K in grants

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office will soon be receiving over $35,000 in traffic safety grants.

The grants will be given by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO), by 2017.

The money will help with the needs of safety partners across the state and will focus on different aspects of traffic safety such as, restraint use, impaired and distracted driving, motorcycle safety, and young drivers.

These funds will hope to reduce fatal crashes and improve traffic safety procedures.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.