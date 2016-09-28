ODOT breaks ground on 'Diverging Diamond' at I-475/US-25 split

More construction is on the way for the I-475/US-25 split in Perrysburg.

The Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) is the first of its kind to be constructed here in Northwest Ohio.

Here's a look at how it works:

The Ohio Department of Transportation broke ground on the DDI at I-475 and US-25 Wednesday.

But Perrysburg drivers have barely had enough time to get used to the ramps at the I-75/I-475 split that opened last week. Now, they're facing another possible traffic headache.

Fortunately, ODOT says the first phase of the project, which included creating embankments for the new traffic pattern, will only require lane closures at night.

The second phase will begin in the spring of next year, and is expected to be done by the fall of next year.

Officials say using this type of traffic pattern is ideal for this intersection because it is within the current footprint of this major interchange, and will shift the way drivers navigate US 25 and I-475.

"Essentially you're eliminating left-hand turns by having traffic cross from the normal side that you're used to driving on to the opposite side. So you're making a left-hand turn, but you're making it from the left side of the road. So that in itself forces you to put the traffic signals in a different place to control that traffic," said one ODOT engineer.

The project will cost roughly $8 million, which will partially be funded with tax dollars and will drastically improve the route for commuters, according to the Perrysburg Mayor Mike Olmstead.

