Phone scammers target Lucas County residents

Phone scammers target Lucas County residents

LUCAS COUNTY (WTOL)

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is reporting a phone scam that is targeting residents of Lucas County.

The scammers are posing as agents from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and claim to be collecting taxes.

These individuals are known to speak with a Middle Eastern accent and have been known to be very aggressive.

The phone number associated with these scammers is 1-509-570-1883.

The sheriff's office is urging residents to not give out personal information if they receive a call form this number.

