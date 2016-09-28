Police believe same woman robbed several stores

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Toledo police are investigating whether of not a woman they arrested Wednesday morning on a robbery charge is linked to similar crimes at other stores in the city.

Elizabeth Anderson, 37, has been booked in the Lucas County Jail on a robbery charge, but other charges could come.

On Sept. 9, police say she took a book bag from a Rite Aid store, filled it with various items from the store and tried to run without paying for it.

One worker claims Anderson pushed them into a steel pole head first.

Surveillance cameras are said to have identified Anderson.

She was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Wednesday, with bond being set at $25,000.

She is due back in court sometime next week.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.