Police believe same woman robbed several stores

Elizabeth Anderson (Source: Toledo Police) Elizabeth Anderson (Source: Toledo Police)
Toledo police are investigating whether of not a woman they arrested Wednesday morning on a robbery charge is linked to similar crimes at other stores in the city.

Elizabeth Anderson, 37, has been booked in the Lucas County Jail on a robbery charge, but other charges could come.

On Sept. 9, police say she took a book bag from a Rite Aid store, filled it with various items from the store and tried to run without paying for it.

One worker claims Anderson pushed them into a steel pole head first.

Surveillance cameras are said to have identified Anderson.

She was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Wednesday, with bond being set at $25,000.

She is due back in court sometime next week.

