Looking for a job? Dave and Buster's is hiring for new Toledo location

Dave and Buster's is hiring more than 200 jobs for its grand opening on October 31 at Franklin Park Mall.

Right now, they're looking to hire bartenders, hosts, servers, cooks, game technicians and receptionists.

People can apply online at www.daveandbusters.com/careers, where they will also need to fill out an assessment. If applicants meet the requirements they will be called in this week to the Wingate by Wyndham in Sylvania located at 5480 South Main Street, for an in-person interview.

This application process began on Monday and will continue until they have all of the positions filled between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday- Saturday.

"We're bringing new style of eat, drink, play and watch to the community that they've never seen before," said Randy Kerney, the general manager of Dave and Buster's, Toledo.

The closest Dave and Buster's locations are more than an hour away in Livonia, Michigan and Cleveland, Ohio.

"It's all about fun and ultimate sports viewing," Kerney said.

They will continue to interview and hire people even past the open date on Halloween.

"We want to grow people in the community to be leaders," he said.

The Wingate Hotel is the only in-person hiring location.

