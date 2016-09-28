2 firefighters injured while battling house fire in east Toledo

Two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in east Toledo Wednesday.

The call came in just after 5 a.m. of a vacant house fire on the 400 block of Arden. Crews say the fire started at the rear of the home and worked its way up to the upstairs of the home.

We're told the house was vacant. Fire investigators believe it was intentionally set.

Two fire fighters were treated on scene for overexertion.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.