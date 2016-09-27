Local families participate in childhood cancer charity soccer games

A local family knows all too well the struggles that come along with childhood cancer, and this week they’re doing something to help other families like themselves.

Ian and Beth Graham’s daughter was diagnosed with cancer at a young age, and has not seemed to have beaten it.

Now, the family has organized a two-day charity soccer tournament at Perrysburg Junior High School, to raise money to help other families dealing with childhood cancer.

“Our own daughter was diagnosed at the age of 9, we were lucky enough that she required a couple surgeries and did very well and remained cancer-free, but it's still the anxiety and everything that comes along with the cancer diagnosis,” said Beth Graham.

Last year, the event raised $1,200. Wednesday night, more than $3,600 was raised.

