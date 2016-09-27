City of Toledo uses eminent domain to acquire land for Anthony Wayne Road project

The City of Toledo is using eminent domain to acquire several pieces of land in the name of the Anthony Wayne Road project.

Tuesday night, city council members voted to allow the city to take property on Erie Street and Vance Street, where the city has apparently been unable to negotiate a purchase.

The city says this is necessary to keep the Anthony Wayne Trail Gateway Improvement Project on schedule.

