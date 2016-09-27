Man charged with possession of crack cocaine after police search - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man charged with possession of crack cocaine after police search Fremont home

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
FREMONT, OH (WTOL) -

The Sandusky County Drug task Force, along with DEA Toledo arrested and charged a man after a search warrant was served at a home in Fremont. 

It happened at 238 Elliot Street in Sandusky County. 

During the search, agents seized four ounces of suspected crack cocaine, one ounce of cocaine and two ounces of heroin. Police also seized a small amount of marijuana and $1,000 in cash, along with a 2008 Cadillac. 

Travis Bulger was arrested and charged with felony possession of crack cocaine. He was taken to the Sandusky County Jail for arraignment. 

Bugler was out on bond on other significant drug charges, however bond revocation has begun on those cases. 

The case will be presented to a grand jury, where more charges are likely to be handed down as the investigation continues.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly