Man charged with possession of crack cocaine after police search Fremont home

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

The Sandusky County Drug task Force, along with DEA Toledo arrested and charged a man after a search warrant was served at a home in Fremont.

It happened at 238 Elliot Street in Sandusky County.

During the search, agents seized four ounces of suspected crack cocaine, one ounce of cocaine and two ounces of heroin. Police also seized a small amount of marijuana and $1,000 in cash, along with a 2008 Cadillac.

Travis Bulger was arrested and charged with felony possession of crack cocaine. He was taken to the Sandusky County Jail for arraignment.

Bugler was out on bond on other significant drug charges, however bond revocation has begun on those cases.

The case will be presented to a grand jury, where more charges are likely to be handed down as the investigation continues.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.