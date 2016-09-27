OSHP investigate crash along County Road 187 in Paulding County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Paulding County.

It happened Thursday, Sept. 22 on county Road 187 at County Road 12.

Police say Jill Bauer, 61, of Grover Hill was driving a 2012 Chevy Cruze southbound on County Road 187. After stopping at a stop sign at County Road 12, he failed to yield to a motorcycle driving westbound on the same round.

Bauer hit George Hammons, 67 and passenger Vickey Hammons, 64, both of Cloverdale.

Vickey Hammons was wearing a helmet, though Mr. Hammons was not. Both were transported to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with serious injuries.

Mr. Hammons died of his injuries on Sept. 26. Mrs. Hammons remains in the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Mr. Bauer was taken to Paulding County Hospital and was later released.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.