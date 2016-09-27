Two vehicles involved in rollover accident along Lucas and Fulton County line

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle accident along the Lucas and Fulton County line.

It happened at the intersection of Sylvania Avenue and Fulton-Lucas County Road at around 6:00 p.m.

Police say a van failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled out in front of a semi when it was hit.

Three people were taken to the hospital, two of which were transported by air ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.