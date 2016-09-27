Lake Erie experiencing boom in tourism

Lake Erie has seen a significant boom in tourism in recent years.

A study performed by Tourism Economics has found that last year, Ottawa and Erie counties saw $2 billion in tourism sales from an estimated 10 million visitors. That $2 billion dollars accounts for one third of all of Northwest Ohio's tourism revenue.

The study covers retail, recreation, entertainment, lodging, food and beverage, and transportation.

From the $2 billion spent, $233 million of taxes were generated. That is a 7 percent increase from the study done in 2013.

In 2015, officials were worried that the negative news from the Lake Erie algal bloom would hurt tourism.

However, according to executive director of the Lake Erie Shores & Islands Larry Fletcher, the region has enough various offerings to remain economically resilient.

"I would guess that if not for last years algal blooms, we would have seen an even greater amount of tourism spending," Fletcher said. "We just don't know how many people chose not to come here because of what they heard."

And with the coming of fall, the tourism focus now shifts to autumn and winter events and attractions.

