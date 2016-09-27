Students register to vote during Clinton speech

Bill Clinton's visit to Toledo Tuesday was not just to campaign for his wife Hillary, but also to encourage people to get out and vote.

Clinton's speech in front of seniors at Waite High School has many of the students thinking about November's election.

Clinton's main emphasis was voter registration.

"This is national voter registration day. A lot of people don't understand that they have been purged from the polls because they have not voted in just the past four years," volunteer Catherine Starkey said. "You might get to the polls and find out right then you can't vote."

There were volunteers at the event that walked through the crowd, helping student register to vote online. While they seemed excited vote for the first time, some were having a hard time finding out who to support in their first presidential election.

"It's just very hard to tell who to vote for right now," Austin Cobb said. "You don't know what's going to happen until after the election, which is kinda scary."

The deadline to register to vote is October 11th.

