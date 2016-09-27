DART program receives donation, long-time commitment from Louisville Title

The Lucas County DART program has gained national attention for its success in battling the area’s heroin epidemic.

Tuesday the program received a donation from a company who has committed to more than just a one-time donation.

Louisville Title donated a check for $10,000 and says it will donate a portion of every closing to the DART program moving forward.

“I haven’t seen anyone step up like this in a long, long time,” said Sheriff John Tharp. “With this heroin epidemic it is truly a crisis that we are in and we all have to look at it and be aggressive and do what we can do. This is an example of great fine citizens we have in our community.”

DART exists because of donations and members of the community stepping forward.

The county and other police departments cover the cost of the 20 officers who make up the program, but it’s the day to day expenses that donations like this cover.

“We have 20 officers in our DART unit and with every officer comes a radio, laptop, car, fuel and it’s very expensive to provide the officers the tools they need,” said Tharp.

Jim Lindsay, President of Louisville Title, says he hopes his company can help raise awareness when it comes to our area’s heroin problem.

“It’s a small part of the solution and I am hopeful that other businesses and people can step forward and take the challenge we all need in order to help solve the issue,” said Lindsay.

A portion of their donations will go towards education materials to get the word out.

