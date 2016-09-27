City council approves second open-container district in downtown Toledo

The Toledo city council officially approved another open-container, entertainment district Tuesday for downtown Toledo.

The plan will allow people downtown to drink alcoholic beverages in a plastic coverage within the warehouse and arena districts. That includes Fifth-Third Field, the Huntington Center, and the Seagate Center as well as some surrounding bars and restaurants.

The district is bordered by Erie Street, Lafayette Street, Summit Street, and Adams Street.

Business owners are hoping to see increased foot traffic downtown, that will encourage more people to enjoy what the downtown area has to offer.

The businesses in the area will still have to come up with specific days and times for the open refreshment area.

The City Council approved a similar measure for Adams Street, and the area is already seeing benefits.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.