Undecided voters react to Monday night's debate

It is estimated Monday night's debate drew more than 80 million viewers. WTOL spoke with residents to find out if the debate helped to change their minds about the candidates.

While many say the debate did not change their minds about who to vote for, some say they are just confused as ever.

Nicole Sovereign says she was hoping to find a reason to vote for either Trump or Clinton by watching, but nothing said by either candidate really stood out to her.

"There has just been a lot of talk about the two of them, and I've never seen the two of them together. I'm not sure if I'm even going to vote, so I wanted to see which one I would lean towards, hoping the debate would help me decide, but it didn't help me. I still don't know if I'm going to vote," said Sovereign.

Many undecided voters say they hope the next debate, scheduled for Oct. 9, provides more clarity for them.

Until then, they say they will be paying close attention to each campaign.



