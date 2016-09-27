Myles' Pizza Pub overrun with customers following closing announcement

A popular pizza pub's closing has caused a fervor on social media, and people are willing to wait hours for just one more meal from Myles' Pizza Pub.



After Monday's announcement that Myles' Pizza Pub in Bowling Green will be shutting down, so many people have been calling in trying to get one last piece of pizza that they can't even take any more orders until Thursday.

At noon, the line was out the door and into the parking lot at Myles with people wanting one last pizza. Inside, it was all hands on deck as dozens and dozens of orders were being processed.

Myles had to stop taking orders Tuesday afternoon and will not be open on Wednesday to fulfill the nearly 200 orders still waiting.

Pam Krebs was one of the first customers in line and got her pizza after a three hour wait, but says it's worth it.

"Absolutely, I have a son in Montana who heard about this and is anxiously awaiting overnight shipping. (Are you going to freeze it?) Yes," said Krebs.

As she tried to leave the parking lot, she was asked by two different customers if she'd be willing to sell them a pizza. Pam didn't sell.

Myles will be taking orders again Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

