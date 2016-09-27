Toledo woman helping to raise money for family of murder-suicide victim

Mother of three, 40-year old Tina Warren was shot and killed by her husband in a murder-suicide last month. Now, complete strangers are stepping up to help the children left behind and those caring for them.

"I didn't know her, but the more I talk to people about her and run into people who did know her, the better I feel about the person I'm helping," said Jen Faust. Her daughter went to school with Warren's youngest at HolyTrinity Lutheran Church.

Faust said, "It's so close to home. She lived in my neighborhood. Her children went to school with my children. I have a four year old too. I thought about what her little girl was going through the first day without her mother and what my little girl, how that would be for her and I had to do something."

So she organized a spaghetti dinner for Saturday, October 1st at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Glendale Avenue. She says it's been incredible to see the community step up. Whether it's donating food or raffle items, people want to help.

Faust says Tina's kids have been staying with friends and family and hopefully the money raised will give them a little boost.

"Taking on three children has got to be financially difficult. I don't know how I would do it. So if nothing else, if I can help alleviate some of that burden from the people who have opened their homes and hearts to help these children, I'm more than happy to do it," said Faust.

If you'd like to help, the dinner is from 4pm to 8pm. $10 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under. There will also be music and raffles. To buy tickets, you can email WarrenFamilyDinner@gmail.com or reach out through the Facebook page.

