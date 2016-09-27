Students shown dangers of drunk driving at Bowsher High School

Students at Bowsher High School were shown the dangers of drunk and distracted driving Tuesday, with a mock accident.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital’s trauma services department handled the presentation.

Students with a driver’s license or learners permit were about to participate in the mock accident.

“It's real, it's hit many of our students’ personally and we just want to keep it in the forefront. It's just not worth it, you know. Put the phone down, just come back every morning safe and sound. That's really our goal here,” said Teri Sherwood, Principal at Bowsher High School.

This is homecoming week at Bowsher High, and the mock accident will stay at the school until after homecoming, as a safety warning to students.

