Social security survey scam targets seniors

Is Congress considering shutting down Social Security? No. But that is the claim of a so-called “survey” scam targeting seniors.

The group claims to be from the National Council of Survivors and wants to "save" social security.

The scammers will send a survey through the mail to a senior that essentially tells them to protect social security.

Then the letter asks for $16.45, so the group can continue to do surveys.

The group claims to be working with the American Service Council, which does not exist.

If you give out credit card information, you open yourself up to identity theft and additional charges.

