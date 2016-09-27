Ohio cop drives grieving man 100 miles to be with family after sister's death

An act of kindness from a man in blue has given another hope in a time of need.

Mark Ross says he received a phone call around 3 a.m. Sunday that his sister had been killed in a car accident. Needing to be with his family, Ross instantly hit the road. He was trying to make his way to Detroit as fast as he could, when he got pulled over in Ohio.

Ross knew he would likely go to jail for a petty warrant in Wayne County, but police there refused to pick him up.

Ross then explained to the officer that his sister had just died and broke down crying.

But what the officer did next surprised Ross, who says he's always disliked cops.

He says the officer prayed for him and his family and offered to drive him the 100 miles to Detroit since the car he was in was being towed.

Ross says he is truly grateful and that the cop's kind actions gave him hope.

