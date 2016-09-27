Sylvania Township Police Dept. receives two federal grants

The Sylvania Township Police Department announced Tuesday that they were awarded two separate federal grants from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The department was awarded a "Selective Traffic Enforcement Program" grant totaling almost $13,500. The grant is to help enforce traffic laws with a emphasis placed on speeding and seat belt laws.

The department was also awarded the "Impaired Driving Enforcement Program," which totals more than $18,000.

"Clearly, impaired driving and other related crashes constitute a major threat to the safety and well-being of the public," Chief Robert Boehme said. "Through implementation of this grant, the Sylvania Township Police Department wants to significantly reduce deaths, injuries, and property damage caused by drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs."

The federal grant period runs from October 1 of this year through September 30, 2017.

