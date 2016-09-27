Toledo police hope to identify men involved in breaking and ente - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police hope to identify men involved in breaking and entering

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are asking for help in identifying two men involved in a breaking and entering.

According to police, the crime happened on West Alexis Wednesday morning. The department posted surveillance video of the incident on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the crime should contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

