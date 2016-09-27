Winners of '20 Under 40 Leadership Recognition Awards' announced

The 20 Under 40 Leadership Recognition Awards program recognizes 20 men and women under 40 that have distinguished themselves both in their careers and in the community. A ceremony was held Monday to recognize the winners.

An independent panel of judges selected the 20 winners from of field of 163 candidates.

Individuals are nominated online, then are required to fill out a candidate profile form.

The program, now in its 21st year, is meant to motivate young leaders in the Toledo area.

"For the past 20 years, we have received hundreds of nominations for individuals whose abilities and achievements are worthy of recognition," said Dave DiManna from longtime sponsor DiManna, Plante, & Moran. "While only 20 are selected for an award, there are many more successful candidate who have been recognized for their accomplishments through the nomination process."

This year's 20 Under 40 are:

Ryan Bunch

Brandi Carson

Adam Davenport

Brittany Gibbons

Roy Hutcheison

Ebonie Jackson

Getro Jean-Claude

Nicole Khoury

Nicholas Komives

Will Lucas

Cheryl Lampkowski-Sowle

Joel Marcovitch

Holly Matthews

Jospeh Okos

Patrick Sadowski

Laura Schetter

Toni Schindler

Ben Snyder

Steve Swaggerty

Ryan Thompson

The Valentine Theatre hosted the awards ceremony.

