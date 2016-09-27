Seven hurt in bus crash

Seven people were hurt after a two-vehicle accident involving a transportation bus Monday afternoon in Liberty Township.

The accident happened on State Route 118 at about 3:07 P.M.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Freightliner box truck, driven by 42-year old Michael Riley, was traveling northbound. Meanwhile a Ford transportation bus, driven by 59-year old Cho Youn, was traveling eastbound on Wren-Landeck Road.

State Patrol says the bus failed to yield to the truck, and the two vehicles hit each other, as well as a utility pole and stop sign.

There were nine people inside the bus at the time of the crash. One was transported to Lutheran Hospital for serious injuries, while seven others were transported to Van Wert County Hospital for less serious injuries. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

State Route 118 was closed for approximately four hours. It is now reopened.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and neither were hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.