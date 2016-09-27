New Jeep Compass SUV looks like shrunken Grand Cherokee

The fastest-growing part of the U.S. auto market is getting another new vehicle.

Fiat Chrysler's Jeep brand unveiled a redesigned Jeep Compass compact SUV at a factory in Brazil.

The new Compass replaces a model that was introduced about a decade ago and had fallen far behind rivals.

Few details were released, but FCA says the new Compass will come with 17 different fuel-efficient engine and transmission combinations when it goes on sale in 100 countries around the world. More information will be released at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

The new Compass looks like a shrunken version of the Jeep Grand Cherokee. It goes on sale in the U.S. early next year.

