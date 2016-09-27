Sylvania Schools announces proposed cuts if November levy fails

Another round of major cuts could be coming for Sylvania Schools if the levy for the district fails in November.

On Monday, Superintendent Scott Nelson presented the proposed cuts, which would go into effect at the start of the 2017-18 school year should Issue 17 fail on November 8.

“Like many other districts in Northwest Ohio, we are not exempt to these substantial state budget cuts and unfortunately, our district is forced to ask

the taxpayers to help us with this very real need,” said Nelson.

Since 2011, 78 positions have been eliminated, but Nelson says due to declining state and local funding the district is forced to reduce costs once more.

District officials say most of the reductions will come in the form of personnel, with 51 positions set to be eliminated.

Further teacher reductions will result in higher class sizes across the district, along with reductions in math and reading intervention, visual arts, physical education and music.

In addition, the cuts threaten to eliminate all high school transportation for public, parochial and community schools, and close the Northview pool.

“Without additional funding, our school district will be forced to continue cutting programs and laying off teachers and other staff – actions that negatively impact student success in the years to come,” said Adam Fineske, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning for the district.

“We lost 78 folks in the last cuts. Those cuts had an impact. The experience of our kids has not been the same. If we are forced to lose 51 more, the cuts will be devastating and painful. The impact will be felt for years," said Stephen Rothschild, a member of the Sylvania Schools Board of Education.

