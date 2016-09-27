Rock the Vote: Send 'no choice' Doritos to your unregistered friends

Doritos has joined the Rock the Vote campaign with the rollout of a special vending machine.

It's filled with Doritos but dispensing empty bags to anyone indicating they aren't registered to vote.

You can send a bag of the "no crunch, no taste, no choice" chips to friends who aren't registered to vote by visiting doritos.com/vote.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.