Rock the Vote: Send 'no choice' Doritos to your unregistered fri - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rock the Vote: Send 'no choice' Doritos to your unregistered friends

Doritos has joined the Rock the Vote campaign with the rollout of a special vending machine. 

It's filled with Doritos but dispensing empty bags to anyone indicating they aren't registered to vote.  

You can send a bag of the "no crunch, no taste, no choice" chips to friends who aren't registered to vote by visiting doritos.com/vote

